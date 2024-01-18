Watch Now
Man with history of 'Peeping Tom' incidents failed to register as a sex offender, may be additional victims

The Colorado Springs Police Department says that a man with a history of "Peeping Tom" incidents, including stalking, burglary, and sexual assault, failed to register as a sex offender for months.
Posted at 7:03 PM, Jan 17, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department says that a man with a history of "Peeping Tom" incidents, including stalking, burglary, and sexual assault, failed to register as a sex offender for months.

They say there may be additional victims.

Police say 54-year-old Troy Deck had several Peeping Tom incidents occur at neighborhoods around Colorado College. They say Deck would walk up to windows of homes in the area and peer into them. Sometimes, he was wearing a ski mask, according to police.

Deck is also accused of stalking a woman at both her home and online.

Detectives say that he is connected to 11 total Peeping Tom incidents between December of 2022, and September of last year. He's also a suspect in a burglary and sexual assault case from August.

