Man whose body was recovered from Lake Pueblo Friday identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A man whose body was recovered from Lake Pueblo State Park early Friday morning has been identified.

According to the Pueblo County County Coroner, he was 22-year-old Victory Chunwendu Osuji of Richmond, Texas.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says the body of an adult man, later identified as Osuji, has been recovered after an overnight search began Thursday.

Osuji's body was recovered around 1:30 a.m. Friday by the CPW Marine Evidence Recovery Team.

“CPW offers condolences to the family and friends of the victim, and everyone involved in the incident,” said Becky Buist, Operations Manager at Lake Pueblo State Park.

During an initial investigation, CPW says witnesses told officers they saw Osuji flip over off an inflatable around 7 p.m. They also say he wasn't wearing a life jacket. Osuji was reported to be around 30 to 60 yards offshore from the south fishing area.

CPW reported water temperatures were in the low 70s at the time of the drowning. They reported the incident around 7:11 p.m., and a boat with sonar detection was on the water by 7:18 p.m.

This is just the latest drowning at Lake Pueblo State Park, with three more already taking place before the start of the summer season. Sadly, this drowning comes just a couple of weeks after new life jacket stations were set up around the lake. Watch our coverage below:

