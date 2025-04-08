Man who was hit by vehicle on I-25 in Pueblo earlier this month identified

PUEBLO — A man who died after being hit by a vehicle on northbound I-25 in Pueblo earlier this month has been identified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, he was 51-year-old Jose Delfino Garcia Jr.

The coroner says the crash happened on the night of Tuesday, April 1. Garcia Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene by a Coroner Investigator. The coroner also says an autopsy for Garcia has been completed.

At this time, is unclear how the crash happened, or if anyone is facing charges regarding this incident.

___





Creepy critter spotted in Colorado, wildlife agency asks people to report sighting Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking anyone who spots this animal to contact their Pueblo office. It might be a raccoon with mange, but CPW is not 100 percent certain. Creepy critter spotted in Colorado, wildlife agency asks people to report sighting

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.