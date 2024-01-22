Watch Now
Man who says he was assaulted and set on fire rescued on Monument Creek

A man who says he was assaulted and set on fire was rescued on Monument Creek Monday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
Posted at 4:58 PM, Jan 22, 2024
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man who says he was assaulted and set on fire was rescued on Monument Creek Monday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. when CSPD and the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) say they received a call for a person laying on ice under the Popcycle Bridge near the intersection of Beacon St. and Van Buren St.

When CSFD arrived on scene, the man said they had been assaulted and set on fire. Crews then setup for a technical rescue along the creek.

Due to the location of the person, CSFD says some of their crew put on ice suits for safety reasons. They were able to load the man and push them across the ice. From there, crews were able to carry the person up the embankment and into an ambulance.

The man was taken to the hospital with hypothermia and other injuries. CSPD is investigating the assault claims that the man made.

