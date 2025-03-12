Man who police say drove through the Pueblo Mall in 2023 found dead in his apartment

PUEBLO — According to the Pueblo County Coroner, Mario Arellano, the driver who police say plowed into the Pueblo Mall in 2023, died last month.

The incident happened in November 2023 when the Pueblo Police Department says the 31-year-old called them saying he was about to commit a series of murders.

Police drove to the mall and found him inside a silver KIA Soul. They say Arellano then drove into the food court and told police he had planted bombs inside the car, which officers eventually ruled out.

Arellano was arrested and he was charged with several felonies. His case has continued to be delayed because of his mental state.

The coroner tells News5 that Arellano was found dead at his apartment on February 1, 2025, and believes he died due to high levels of the following in his system:



meth

cocaine

ethanol

