Man who died at Lake Pueblo earlier this week identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who died at Lake Pueblo earlier this week while trying to help children who were swimming in rough waters has been identified.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, he was 53-year-old Manuel DeJesus Villanueva Miranda of Colorado Springs.

Background Information

On Thursday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) released more information about the man, later identified as DeJesus Villanueva Miranda, who drowned in Lake Pueblo on Wednesday.

According to CPW, DeJesus Villanueva Miranda went out into the water to help children, two of which were his and two others were friends, who were swimming in rough waters. The children are safe.

Other people in the area saw him go under and went to pull him out.

Lake Pueblo State Park Rangers received calls for help around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and arrived on the scene just a few minutes later. CPW says that "witnesses, park staff and medical personnel" all tried CPR for 40 minutes but were unsuccessful.

According to CPW, he wasn't wearing a life jacket, and the water temperature was cold with heavy winds.

CPW has provided the following reminders about being in the water this summer:



Wear a life jacket.

A life jacket will keep your airway clear of water and your head above water and support your body should you stop swimming or become unconscious.

Paddleboards and kayaks are considered vessels, and life jacket requirements apply.



Be aware of the dangers of cold water shock.

Water below 68 degrees Fahrenheit is dangerous. Sudden immersion in cold water can cause gasping, inhalation of water, and hypothermia, resulting in unconsciousness or swimming failure as muscles become numb.

Heavy rain or snow melting in nearby mountains can raise water levels quickly and without notice.

Check river flows here.



