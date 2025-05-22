Man who died after dirt bike crash in the Stratton Meadows area identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who died following a dirt bike crash in the Stratton Meadows area last week has been identified.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 36-year-old Kaylon Thomas.

This was the 11th traffic death in the city this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At this time last year, there were 18 traffic deaths.

Background Information

One person is dead following a dirt bike crash, according to CSPD.

It happened around 5 p.m. Monday, May 12 along Florence Avenue, which is located in the Stratton Meadows area.

The driver of the dirt bike, later identified as Thomas, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

CSPD says based on video and witness statements, speed is being considered as a factor in the crash.

