Man takes plea deal after killing parents last September

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A Colorado Springs man pleaded guilty to two counts of 2nd-degree murder Tuesday.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office says that 31-year-old Cody Parker was responsible for killing his stepfather, Duane Lykins, and his mother Deborah Parker-Lykins.

The incident happened in September 2022 when the Colorado Springs Police Department received calls about a stabbing on Dancing Horse Drive, in a neighborhood on the Northwest side of Colorado Springs.

Officers said they found two victims who were in need of serious medical treatment when they arrived. Deborah Parker-Lykins died that evening as a result of her injuries. Duane Lykins would go on to pass away from his injuries at a later date.

Cody Parker was arrested that evening after being treated for self-inflicted wounds.

According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, in May of 2023, Parker pleaded not guilty to two charges of 1st-degree murder after deliberations.

A sentencing hearing is set for December 12th.

