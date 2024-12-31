Man suspected of sexually assaulting 3 kids in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 69-year-old Colorado Springs man was arrested and is suspected of sexually assaulting three children.

News5 obtained the arrest papers for Terry Simerly, however, we are choosing to leave many of the details out of this article because they are disturbing in nature. News5 partner The Gazette was the first to report the story.

According to the arrest papers, someone reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department on Dec. 17 to report one of the victims, identified only as a 7-year-old child, said Simerly had sexually assaulted them.

A forensic interview had been conducted at Safe Passage Children Advocacy Center. An investigator reviewed the interview in which one of the victims explained they were taking part because "Terry, had done bad things to him." The child went into detail, but we are not sharing those details in this article. The child said the reported abuse started when he was just two years old and occurred until he was seven.

Another victim said Terry started assaulting them when they were four. That victim said they didn't tell anyone because Simerly allegedly threatened to kill them if they did.

According to the arrest papers, there are three victims, two who are seven years old and one who is eight. Simerly is charged with three counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust with a pattern of abuse.

According to inmate records, Simerly was in the El Paso County Jail as of Tuesday morning on a $75,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 7.

Given the nature of the case and the charges Simerly is suspected of, News5 wanted to provide the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline, 844-CO-4-Kids (844-264-5437). If you suspect child abuse or neglect you can contact that number.

The location of the alleged abuse wasn't disclosed in the arrest papers.

News5 has reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department for more information, as more updates become available we will provide updates.





