Man suing Teller County Deputy and CPW Officer following arrest last year

TELLER COUNTY — A man is suing a Teller County Deputy and a Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Officer following his arrest outside Mueller State Park back in May.

The suit filed by Dustin Harrison says he was driving past the park when he noticed CPW Officer Michael Judd searching a parked car. It says Harrison pulled over and began filming Officer Judd because he was concerned the car was being searched illegally.

According to the lawsuit, Officer Judd called for back up from the Teller County Sheriff's Office. The suit claims Deputy Troy Sardi arrested Harrison for filming police in violation of the First Amendment.

The exchange was captured on Deputy Sardi's body cam video, which Harrison's lawyers emailed to News5.

financial damages

a written apology from both Officer Judd and Deputy Sardi

policy changes to prevent similar incidents in the future

additional training

News5 reached out to the Teller County Sheriff's Office and CPW for comment. CPW said they were not aware of the suit, but they typically do not comment on pending litigation.

The sheriff's office says they could not provide a comment because Sheriff Jason Mikesell is out of town at a conference.

