Man identified from deadly crash involving city bus earlier this month

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has been identified following a deadly crash involving a city bus earlier this month in Colorado Springs.

According to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, he was 46-year-old Anthony Durham.

There have been 43 traffic deaths this year, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At this time last year, there were 52 traffic deaths.

Background Information

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on October 12 at the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Regent Circle, which is located near UCCS.

According to CSPD, the crash involved an SUV and a city bus. The driver of the SUV, later identified as Durham, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

CSPD's investigation revealed that the bus had a green light and pulled into the intersection when the SUV hit it.

___





"How Do You Stop It?" Windows At Pueblo Business Continually Shot Out Business owners in Pueblo are concerned about recent vandalism Downtown. They say several shops along North Santa Fe Avenue have had their windows broken including The Great Divide Ski, Bike, and Hike. Windows at Pueblo business shot out and shattered for the third time this month

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.