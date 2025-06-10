Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Man identified after body was found in burning car near Pueblo last month

CBI
Colorado Bureau of Investigation
CBI
Posted

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who's body was found in a burning car near Pueblo on Memorial Day has been identified, and an investigation into his death continues.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, he was 47-year-old Shawn John Solano.

Previous Coverage

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating after a body was found in a burning car near Pueblo on Memorial Day.

According to the CBI, a passerby called 911 just after 1 a.m. after seeing a car in flames on a frontage road near the I-25 and Stem Beach interchange.

The CBI says the Pueblo Fire Department extinguished the fire and noticed Solano's body inside the car.

___

Fentanyl scare prompts evacuation from a southern Colorado arts festival

A fentanyl scare prompted the evacuation of more than 1,500 people from an arts festival in southern Colorado over the weekend.

Fentanyl scare prompts evacuation from a southern Colorado arts festival

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community