Man identified after body was found in burning car near Pueblo last month

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The man who's body was found in a burning car near Pueblo on Memorial Day has been identified, and an investigation into his death continues.

According to the Pueblo County Coroner, he was 47-year-old Shawn John Solano.

Previous Coverage

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating after a body was found in a burning car near Pueblo on Memorial Day.

According to the CBI, a passerby called 911 just after 1 a.m. after seeing a car in flames on a frontage road near the I-25 and Stem Beach interchange.

The CBI says the Pueblo Fire Department extinguished the fire and noticed Solano's body inside the car.

