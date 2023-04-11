Man found near railroad tracks in Fountain being investigated as a homicide

FOUNTAIN, CO — A young man was found dead on Sunday near Alegre Cir. and Highway 85/87. According to the City of Fountain, the Fountain Fire Department was dispatched to an unresponsive person at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning near Samantha Crutcher Park.

When medical personnel arrived on the scene, they found a body on railroad tracks and pronounced him dead at the scene. The Fountain Police Department was called to the scene and is now the lead investigative agency.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 31-year-old Christian Cook, whose death is being investigated as a homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Fountain Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Fountain Police Department Tip Line at (719)382-6918. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

