Man found dead in Monument Creek after swift water rescue identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — A body has been found following a swift water rescue search along Monument Creek, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The department says the call for a swift water rescue came in just before 2:30 p.m. along Douglas Creek, which then flows into Monument Creek, running from Garden of the Gods Rd. to Downtown Colorado Springs.

As water in the creek receded, after a three hour search, a man's body was found shortly after 5 p.m. The man's body was found in the creek near the intersection of Mark Dabling Blvd. and W. Fillmore St. just north of Roswell Park.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said they had 30 firefighters respond, and they were also assisted by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

On Friday, the El Paso County Coroner's Office identified the man as 34-year-old Joshua Lindsey. It is unknown at this time where he was from.

At this time, it is unclear how Lindsey ended up in the creek.

