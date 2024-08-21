Man found dead in Douglas Creek Wednesday morning, not believed to be suspicious

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man was found dead in Douglas Creek Wednesday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say they received two calls regarding the incident around 11:30 a.m. along Sinton Trail on Mark Dabling Boulevard.

According to police, some good Samaritans stopped to help the man, who was a cyclist. When the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and American Medical Response (AMR) arrived, they say the man had died.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will release the man's name and his cause of death at a later time. Police do not believe the man's death is suspicious.

