Man found dead at United States Penitentiary Florence Monday morning

FLORENCE — A man was found dead Monday morning at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Florence, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ says 43-year-old Theodore Clifton Matthews was found unresponsive around 2:15 a.m. They say employees and emergency medical services (EMS) provided life-saving measures, but Matthews was pronounced dead.

According to the DOJ, USP Florence notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about the incident. At this time, Matthews cause of death has not been released.

No employees or other inmates were injured during the incident, and there is no danger to the public, according to the DOJ.

Matthews was sentenced in the District of Maryland to a 17 and a half year sentence for conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity. The DOJ says he had been in custody at UPS Florence since July 5, 2024.

___





Fight over 27-story apartment complex in Colorado Springs continues An appeal was filed for a 27-story apartment complex in Colorado Springs, which would be the tallest building in the city. Fight over 27-story apartment complex in Colorado Springs continues

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.