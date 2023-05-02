Man found dead along Orman Ave. in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colorado — An adult male was found dead on April 24 in Pueblo, according to the Pueblo Police Department. It happened just before 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of Orman Ave. located west of EVRAZ Pueblo.

According to police, officers responded to the area after they received a call for an unconscious man. When they arrived, they found the man dead at the scene. Detectives responded to the scene, and are now investigating the death as a homicide.

This is the sixth homicide investigation this year in Pueblo.

The investigation for this homicide is active and ongoing. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

Below is a graph of southern Colorado homicides since 2018:

