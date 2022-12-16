Man faces murder charges after a stabbing in Walsenburg

WALSENBURG, CO — Michael Neil Montez is facing 2nd-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing a man to death Monday morning in Walsenburg. It happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pinon St. near Civic League Park.

The victim was transported to the Spanish Peaks Regional Center, where he later died from his injuries. The victim was identified as 56-year-old Charles Herndon.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Montez was taken into custody by the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office on 2nd-degree murder charges.

In court yesterday, Montez was given a $100,000 bond. He will return to court on Dec. 29.

