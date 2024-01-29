Man dies in skydiving incident near Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 36-year-old Colorado man was killed in a skydiving incident near Longmont Saturday. The man’s primary or reserve chute failed to deploy after he jumped out of a plane operated by Mile High Skydiving, according to Longmont Public Safety.

The death occurred around 3:27 p.m. south of the Longmont Airport. He was wearing a wingsuit at the time of his death. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the incident, but they did not respond to the scene.

The identity of the victim, who was from a mountain community near Denver, has been withheld pending next of kin notification. The Longmont Police Department and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office will be working with the FAA as the investigation continues.

The City of Longmont has brought up concerns in the past about the safety record of Mile High Skydiving after several incidents, including the death of a 23-year-old man earlier that year. However, skydiving is regulated through the FAA and because of that, the city is limited on what action it can take.

Other deaths connected to the company include a July 2022 incident and a June 2019 dive, according to FAA records. The company's website says it has been in business since 1995 and is based out of the Longmont Airport.