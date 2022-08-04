Man dies after fall from Crestone Traverse, woman rescued

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber died and another was rescued from the Crestone Traverse in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains Wednesday.

Custer County Search and Rescue responded to the scene where the climbers were, which was around 13,800 feet near a difficult, Class 4 traverse between Crestone Needle and Crestone Peak — both 14,000-plus peaks.

The man and woman found themselves off-route during the climb, Custer County SAR said. At some point, the man fell and died. The woman climbed down to him, but was then unable to climb anywhere else, so she used her Garmin InReach to send a SOS to search and rescue teams.

Custer County SAR said this timing was critical due to a threat of incoming storms.

The Division of Fire Prevention and Control's Cañon City Helitack helped with the mission, along with two members of the Custer County SAR technical rope rescue team. The teams reached the man and woman and brought both out of the field.

The deceased man has not been identified.

No other details are available.