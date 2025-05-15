Watch Now
Man dead following crash along Austin Bluffs Parkway Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just after 8:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, which is located near UCCS.

When emergency personnel arrived, they said the man in the vehicle was unresponsive. According to CSPD, despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened.

