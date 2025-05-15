Man dead following crash along Austin Bluffs Parkway Thursday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened just after 8:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, which is located near UCCS.

When emergency personnel arrived, they said the man in the vehicle was unresponsive. According to CSPD, despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name will be released at a later time by the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened.

___





Judge to decide if Fort Carson Army staff sergeant is eligible to be released from jail on Thursday Thursday, the Honorable Susan Prose will decide if a Fort Carson staff sergeant arrested during a large-scale multi-agency operation led by the DEA. Judge to decide if Fort Carson Army staff sergeant is eligible to be released from jail on Thursday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.