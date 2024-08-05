Man dead following an apparent drowning in Manitou Springs Saturday

MANITOU SPRINGS — A man has died following an apparent drowning, according to the City of Manitou Springs. The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) responded to the call Saturday just before 6:30 a.m.

It happened in Fountain Creek behind the Subway on Manitou Avenue.

The city says when officers arrived, they found a man who had already died. The coroner and MSPD say they haven't found any signs of foul play regarding the man's death.

MSPD is investigating the death, and they say limited details are available at this time. The man's identity will be released at a later time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call MSPD at (719)685-5407.

