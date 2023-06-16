Man charged, victim identified in Pueblo after a fatal pedestrian crash

PUEBLO, COLORADO — A man has been arrested in Pueblo for allegedly hitting and killing a person in Pueblo on Tuesday afternoon. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Broadway Ave. located northeast of Pueblo Central High School.

The Pueblo Police Department was dispatched to the area for a crash. Witnesses said that a car hit a pedestrian, and the driver fled the scene. Some of those witnesses were able to catch the suspect, 40-year-old Danny Espinoza before officers arrived.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Pueblo Police Department. The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the victim as 65-year-old Johnathan Weinell of Pueblo.

Police say that Espinoza drove into the opposite lane, and struck Weinell while he was standing outside of his parked vehicle.

Below are the charges that Espinoza is now facing:



vehicular homicide

driving under the influence

leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death

careless driving-resulting in death

Espinoza will appear in court on Wednesday, June 21st.____

