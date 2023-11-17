Man believed to be in the area found dead, says Manitou Springs Police Department

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO — The Manitou Springs Police Department was asking for the public's help in locating a missing man from Slidell, Louisiana.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, October 18, Corbin Debautte's abandoned vehicle was found in the Manitou Springs area. Debautte was described as a 23-year-old white male, who was 5'9" tall and weighed about 129 pounds.

On Thursday, the Manitou Springs Police Department provided some updates in the case of Debautte. Police say that on Friday, November 10, a hiker found the human body near the Intemann Trail.

The body was later identified to be Debautte. The Manitou Springs Police Department says that Deabautte's death is not suspicious in nature and no foul-play was involved.

____

