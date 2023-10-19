Manitou Springs Police Department seeking the public's help in locating a missing man from Louisiana

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO — The Manitou Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man from Slidell, Louisiana.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, October 18, Corbin Debautte's abandoned vehicle was found in the Manitou Springs area. Debautte is described as a 23-year-old white male, who is 5'9" tall, and weighs about 129 pounds.

The Manitou Springs Police Department does not consider Debautte a risk to the public, and he is not wanted for any crimes. His family only wants to be assured of his well-being as he is considered to be a danger to himself.

Debautte was last seen on Pawnee Ave. heading toward Red Mountain. Anyone who has seen Debautte is asked to call 911 and provide his current location and clothing description.

