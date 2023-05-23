Watch Now
Man arrested in connection to Barr Trail stabbing that left a 60-year-old man seriously injured

Posted at 11:08 PM, May 22, 2023
MANITOU SPRINGS, COLORADO — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man that they say is the suspect of a stabbing incident.

It happened Monday evening in the Barr Trail parking lot according to the sheriff's office, which begins west of Manitou Ave. in Manitou Springs near the base of the Manitou Incline.

Deputies say that multiple callers reported the stabbing just after 7:39 p.m. When the Manitou Springs Police Department arrived they found a man suffering from 15 stab wounds to the neck, arms, and head.

The man was identified as 60-year-old Eric Snay, and due to the life-saving efforts from the Manitou Springs Fire Department was able to be transported to a local hospital where he underwent life-saving surgery. The sheriff's office says that Snay is expected to survive.

On Tuesday morning officers with the Manitou Springs Police Department contacted a man that fit witness descriptions in the area of Ruxton Ave just west of the scene of the crime.

Officers apprehended 24-year-old Million Zimmerman and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, he is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

It is unclear at this time if the two men knew each other. This is an active investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office and we will continue to follow this story as News5 learns more.

