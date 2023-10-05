Man arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder for shooting Pueblo Officer

PUEBLO, CO — The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a man they say is responsible for shooting a Pueblo Police Officer Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office 23-year-old Deon Council-Rivera was arrested on several felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder following the shooting Wednesday. You can see a full list of his charges below.

3 counts of attempted first-degree murder

first-degree assault

2 counts of attempted first-degree assault

domestic violence

menacing with a deadly weapon

false imprisonment

third-degree assault

child abuse

The Pueblo Police Department says the officer who was shot and wounded was responding to a domestic violence call yesterday. According to Sergeant Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department, the officer has been released from the hospital. His name has not been released yet.

According to police, Council-Rivera was barricaded inside a home on Surfwood Lane for about an hour on Wednesday, a shelter-in-place was put into effect for homes in the surrounding area while law enforcement attempted to diffuse the situation.

Yesterday, officers in our department risked their lives for the safety and well-being of members of our community and one of them was shot and wounded in the process. Thankfully, those wounds are not life-threatening and after surgery last night, the officer is returning home today. This is a glaring example of the dangers the officers of the Pueblo Police Department and officers around the country face daily. I was impressed and am very proud of the response of our officers and thankful to the other agencies who responded to help during this dangerous incident. My family and I are praying for a speedy recovery from his injuries. I am asking for privacy for the officer who was wounded and his family. This has been a traumatic experience for our wounded officer, and everyone involved in the incident, and I would ask the public to continue keeping the officers and civilian employees of our department in their thoughts. The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Team (CIT) has been activated, and we look forward to the results of a thorough and complete investigation into the actions that unfolded.

Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller

