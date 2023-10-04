Watch Now
Shots fired with barricaded suspect in Pueblo, heavy police presence Wednesday

Posted at 10:39 AM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 13:04:37-04

PUEBLO — A person is barricaded in the 4200 block of Surfwood Lane in Pueblo on Wednesday, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). Shots were fired, according to Captain Dustin Taylor with PPD.

Police initially reported the situation around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday via Twitter. They said an investigation is underway. People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.
