Shots fired with barricaded suspect in Pueblo, heavy police presence Wednesday

PUEBLO — A person is barricaded in the 4200 block of Surfwood Lane in Pueblo on Wednesday, according to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD). Shots were fired, according to Captain Dustin Taylor with PPD.

PLEASE AVOID THE AREA



please avoid the area in the 4200 block of Surfwood Lane. Police are dealing with a possible barricaded person. This is an active scene. pic.twitter.com/YaqTpStxMA — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) October 4, 2023

Police initially reported the situation around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday via Twitter. They said an investigation is underway. People are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this article as we learn more.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.