Man arrested after hit and run crash Sunday, victim not expected to survive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man has been arrested following a hit and run crash on Sunday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened in the parking lot of a shopping center on W. Fillmore St. shortly after 8:30 that night.

While on scene, officers discovered that an employee of a nearby business was trying to stop a robbery, when they were ran over by the man in his vehicle.

The man, 29-year-old Scotty Johnson, was arrested Thursday for charges of first degree murder and robbery.

The employee has been identified as 33-year-old Devin Davidson, who lives in Colorado Springs. Police say that he sustained life-threatening injuries, and is currently in the hospital. They also say that he is not expected to survive.

