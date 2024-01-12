Man arrested after a woman was found dead in Pueblo's Fountain Creek

PUEBLO, Colo. — A suspect linked to a homicide in Pueblo has been arrested. Solomon Martinez, who is 26-years-old, is facing a first degree murder charge, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

The incident happened Wednesday just after 3:45 p.m. as officers responded to Fountain Creek, just south of Highway 47 on the northside of Pueblo. When they arrived, the department says they found a woman dead in the creek.

The woman will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office at a later time.

This is the fourth homicide in the City of Pueblo in 2024.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Pueblo Police Department at (719)553-2502. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)542-7867.

____

