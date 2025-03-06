Man airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a train north of Pueblo

PUEBLO — A man was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a BNSF train, according to the Pueblo Fire Department.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The fire department says BNSF called 9-1-1, and no one on the train was injured.
According to the fire department, the man, who's name has not been released, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Colorado Springs.
At this time, it is unclear how the incident happened.
This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.
