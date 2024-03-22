Man accused of running over parole officer in hit-and-run pleads not guilty on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The man accused of killing Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval pleaded not guilty in an arraignment hearing on Friday.

Justin Kula is accused of running over Sandoval in a September hit-and-run accident.

At the time of Sandoval's death, two other parole officers with Sandoval were attempting to serve a warrant to Justin Kula, who was sitting in his car. Kula then hit both officers with his car, resulting in them being sent to the hospital, where Officer Sandoval passed away in late September.

Charging documents revealed details that Kula believed he was being robbed before driving off. In his escape, he hit both officers with his car, and drove over Sandoval, who was rushed to the hospital, and later pronounced dead.

At the time Kula was charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and manslaughter.

Kula has a previous criminal history in both Colorado and Texas. He has had 18 arrests in Texas and was arrested in 2018 for a felony assault charge. Kula has had 20 cases against him in Colorado, including six criminal cases. Kula is also facing three counts of being a habitual offender, meaning he has violated Colorado's version of the three strikes law. The three strikes law applies to anyone who is charged with a felony and has been convicted of three prior felonies.

With Kula pleading not guilty, the case will now go to trial.

His next court date is scheduled for June 7.

