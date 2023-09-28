Colorado Springs parole officer involved in traffic accident Thursday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Springs Police Department says a parole officer was involved in a traffic accident involving a pedestrian Thursday afternoon.

According to the CSPD, the officer involved was the pedestrian when the officer was hit at the intersection of North Spruce Street and West Bijou Street.

The condition of the officer is unknown at this time. Due to the nature of this crash expect delays as law enforcement will remain on scene for some time to investigate.

🚨 Happening Now 🚨



CSPD is on scene of an auto/pedestrian crash at the intersection of N Spruce St. and W Bijou St.



We are being advised this crash involved a parole officer, who was the pedestrian. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) September 28, 2023

At this time, there are few details about how the accident occurred and if more parties are involved. News5 has a crew on the way to the scene.

____

