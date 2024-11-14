Making their voices heard: in spite of public efforts, could the Rockrimmon Library be saved?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Tuesday, residents spoke out in front of Colorado Springs City Council, expressing concerns over the impending closure of the Rockrimmon Library.

"This an unprecedented action, and it requires an unprecedented reaction," said Library advocate Chris Johnson.

Hearing their calls, some Councilmembers called on the Chief Librarian and CEO to come forward for a discussion.

"So I will again ask the CEO and the chair of the library board to come here at our next work session and speak with us," said Councilmember Dave Donelson.

At the same time, other council members said it would not make sense to use city money towards Rockrimmon Library’s lease renewal because PPLD already has that money.

"Pikes Peak Library District has somewhere between 15 and $20 million in reserves themselves," said Council President Randy Helms. "So, it makes no sense to use other people's taxpayer dollars out of the city budget to do that.

So does PPLD have the money to save the Rockrimmon Library? According to its 2023 Financial report, which states the district maintains a “strong financial position,” PPLD’s general fund totaled slightly less than 37 million-dollars. Its total expenditures totaled a little less than $32 million.

PPLD's 2024 estimated budget has the district operating at about an $800,000 deficit.

We reached out to PPLD Board members today including the Chief Librarian and CEO and no one was available for comment.

