Making memories and making bank, a kid-run snow removal business

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's something many kids in southern Colorado haven't enjoyed for some time: a traditional snow day.

As kids wake up in awe, or in dread, of the winter wonderland surrounding them, how they spend the day is different for everyone.

There are kids who hit the hills for a sled session, others who find other sports in the snow-packed roads of their neighborhoods.

And then there are kids like Tyler Sholes.

The morning brought excitement.

"I was excited to shovel snow, helping people out that can't do it themselves and just being outside," Sholes said.

KOAA Tyler Sholes whips out the snow blower for his snow removal adventures Wednesday morning.

Armed with scrapers, a shovel, and even a snow blower.

"I just go around asking neighbors if they want their driveways shoveled," Sholes said, "they say yes please! usually. "

For Sholes, an eighth-grader, snow days are a business opportunity for the young entrepreneur.

Before eleven Wednesday morning, he had already shoveled between 14-15 houses, charging about 15 dollars a house.

"They say oh thank you, thank you for being a good citizen," Sholes said, "it makes me feel very happy, I like helping people, I don't know, it just makes me feel good inside"

Sholes has been shoveling on snow days since he was about nine years old, but his entrepreneurial spirit doesn't end on snow days. Sholes also makes chairs and cutting boards as another business, he's not sure he wants to be a business owner when he grows up.

_____

