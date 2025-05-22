Major wastewater project on the east side of Colorado Springs to start next year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A major wastewater project on the east side of Colorado Springs will start next year. The Eastern Wastewater System Expansion is a nearly $400 million project.

The infrastructure will serve growing areas around the Colorado Springs (COS) Airport, Banning Lewis Ranch and future projects in eastern Colorado Springs.

Bonds and customer base rate increases will pay for the construction. The Utilities Board approved those rate increases last year to keep up with the city's growth.

"By 2028, on the eastern part of the city, we would be out of wastewater capacity, meaning all development would stop if we don't put a system like this in place to be able to expand the wastewater capacity of our system," said Tristan Gearheart with Colorado Springs Utilities.

Part of the construction includes 18 miles of pipeline and two stations that will move wastewater to the city's treatment facility.

___





Ranchers in Fremont County nervous after seeing several dead cows Ranchers in Fremont County say they are nervous after seeing several dead cows. One ranch owner near Coal Creek reached out to News5 for help to get answers as to why her cows died suddenly. Ranchers in Fremont County nervous after seeing several dead cows

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.