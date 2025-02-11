Major upgrades coming to Pikes Peak: Plans aim to balance recreation and conservation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak, one of Colorado’s most iconic outdoor destinations, is set to undergo significant improvements. Federal, state, and local agencies are working together on 30 priority projects aimed at reducing overcrowding, protecting the environment, and enhancing accessibility for visitors.

On Monday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis joined representatives from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and other agencies to discuss how best to balance recreation with conservation efforts.

"We've been working hard to make sure Colorado Parks and Wildlife has the resources to provide the kind of outdoor experiences Coloradans want today and tomorrow,"* Polis said.

A game-changer for outdoor enthusiasts, among the proposed projects, one of the most highly anticipated is the completion of the "Ring the Peak" trail system, a continuous loop around Pikes Peak that would offer new opportunities for both hikers and cyclists.

Outdoor enthusiast Jim Stone expressed his support for the improvements but noted the need for clearer trail designations.

"I'm very much in support of anything that would expand our outdoor activities in Colorado Springs," Stone said. However, he added, "There are places where the trails should be marked as exclusively for biking and exclusively for hiking, which a lot of people have a problem accepting. I understand that, but sometimes there can be a traffic issue, it can be dangerous."

Pikes Peak’s popularity is undeniable. In 2023 alone, the region welcomed 25 million visitors, contributing nearly $3 billion to the local economy. However, with more visitors comes increased pressure on natural resources, making sustainable management a priority for officials.

CPW Director Jeff Davis emphasized the importance of responsible planning.

"We're sure that down the line there are exciting conversations to be had about fishing opportunities moving forward,"* Davis said. "Of course, CPW would love the opportunity to manage recreation on Pikes Peak and bring our own expertise to the mountain, and we look forward to exploring all of these possibilities."

What’s Next? The next step is for stakeholders to finalize agreements and begin implementing these projects. Officials stress that maintaining a balance between accessibility and conservation will be key to preserving Pikes Peak’s beauty and sustainability for future generations.

For more information on the upcoming projects, visit Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s website https://cpw.state.co.us/news/01092025/gov-polis-announces-cpw-exploring-local-and-federal-partnership-manage-hiking-fishing





