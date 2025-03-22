Major renovations are coming to Greenhorn Meadows Park in Colorado City

COLORADO CITY — A popular park in a small Colorado town just southwest of Pueblo is getting a big makeover.

Colorado City and the non-profit Valley First received 500 thousand dollars from Great Outdoors Colorado.

The money will pay for a new football field at Greenhorn Meadows Park.

"I think it is like a dream come true, I have three kids and every time we drive by my kids will be like oh my gosh look at that's up now or that's so cool and just the excitement from the kids has been really cool too." Misty Sprague, Valley First

Valley First also raised more than two million dollars for the park.

That money means the park will have a new baseball field, a new playground, and a trail.

Upgrades are expected to be done by the end of October.





