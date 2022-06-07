Major multi-vehicle crash reported at Mesa Ridge Parkway and I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS — Avoid the area of I-25 and Mesa Ridge Parkway due to a major multi-vehicle crash reported with serious injuries. All northbound traffic on I-25 is closed.

Multi ambulances, fire units, and law enforcement are at the scene of this crash. Preliminary reports indicate there are multiple patients in need of extrication from wrecked vehicles.

News5 is working to gather more information.

This is the second major crash of the day near the location. Earlier this afternoon, all of southbound I-25 was closed due to multi-vehicle crash that started with a tractor-trailer and a pickup hauling a tiny home.

