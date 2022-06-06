Watch
Southbound I-25 reopens at Mesa Ridge Parkway following crash cleanup

Posted at 2:32 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 00:21:20-04

EL PASO COUNTY — A major crash involving a tractor-trailer closed all southbound lanes of I-25 at Mesa Ridge Parkway on Monday afternoon. As of 6:00 p.m. all lanes are now open.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a tractor-trailer was involved in a crash with a pickup hauling a tiny house. A patient was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

There were also several smaller accidents involving at least 5 cars due to people slowing down to see the original crash.

The closure impacted the interstate alongside Fountain, Colorado. All traffic was diverted off the interstate.

