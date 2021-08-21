Major addition--New exhibition hall opens at The Broadmoor

COLORADO SPRINGS — A major addition to The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs expands event capacity. "We are uniquely positioned in the resort industry to accommodate conferences, conventions and meetings like no other resort in the country,” said The Broadmoor President & CEO, Jack Damioli.

The new exhibit hall is named after previous President of the Broadmoor, Steve Bartolin Hall. At the ribbon cutting, Bartolin joked that the Aunschutz family who owns the hotel, missed out on a naming right opportunity. "When Phil called me and said we want to name this building Bartolin Hall, I said it's the worst naming rights deal you've ever cut."

The Bartolin Hall opening has been on hold for nearly a year and a half. It was ready to open for the Space Symposium when the pandemic hit in early 2020. The building has been sitting mostly idle until now. It opens for the return of the Space Symposium.

Bartolin Hall adds nearly 100 thousand square feet of indoor exhibition space to The Broadmoor. It has polished cement floors and black ceiling with industrial pipes showing. It is connected to Broadmoor Hall where there are ballrooms that also function as meeting spaces. Combined convention and meeting space at The Broadmoor is now close to 325 thousand square feet.

