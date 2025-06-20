Lucky guest at Golden Nugget Cripple Creek hits $120,000 jackpot

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — A lucky guest at the Golden Nugget Cripple Creek won big this week! They hit the $120,000 jackpot on Double Double Gold, which officials say had the entire casino buzzing.

Dancie Perugini Ware Public Relations

The casino is located near the intersection of North Fifth Street and East Golden Avenue.

News5 would like to congratulate the winner, who chose to stay anonymous.

___

Internal safety memo retracted over The Citadel Mall Juneteenth event A Juneteenth celebration that's expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors received some attention this week with a memo being sent out urging area military members to not attend. Internal safety memo retracted over The Citadel Mall Juneteenth event

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.