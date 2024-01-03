Low on snow⏤ Colorado snow totals just updated

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado's snowpack could use some help from a couple of approaching winter storms.

The Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) just updated numbers from snow tracking sites across the state.

The data shows snow totals as of January 2, 2024, well below what is considered normal.

Snowpack for the Arkansas River Basin in southeast Colorado is at 68% of average.

The Colorado River Basin which supplies a major portion of water to Colorado Springs is at 74% of average.

Water watchers at Colorado Springs Utilities are well aware of the numbers.

They also point out the months that typically get the most snowfall in Colorado are still ahead.

“Most of the snowpack that feeds our water sources is going to fall between February and April,” said Jennifer Jordan with Colorado Springs Utilities, “So even though we may be starting a little light on snowpack, we have an opportunity to catch-up."

Because of long term water planning there is another factor in the water supply equation.

There was so much run-off after the last snow season, reservoir levels are currently above average for this time of year.

Jordan said, “Across our system, our water storage is 17% higher than it was this time last year. So, we're sitting good as far as storage goes.”

Click hereto see water supply data tracked by Colorado Springs Utilities.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.