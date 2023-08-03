Low Line Fire in Gunnison County grows to 1,693 acres, is 38% contained

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — The Low Line Fire in Gunnison County has grown to 1,693 acres and is now 38% contained ahead of a dry forecast the next few days.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. on July 26 about 14 miles north-northwest of Gunnison.

On Wednesday, there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms over the fire however it will only bring minimal — if any — moisture, according to Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 1. This will likely preclude any burning, so firefighters are focusing on patrolling the containment lines, mopping up hot spots and securing fuels that could spread the fire.

After Wednesday's storms, a warming and drying trend will move across the region, meaning fire activity may increase, especially with possible red flag conditions on Saturday. But the management team said their work over the past few days has resulted in strong primary and secondary lines.

Mandatory evacuations remain in the Squirrel Creek and Mill Creek drainages. To sign up for emergency alerts in Gunnison County, click here.

In addition, National Forest land near the fire is also closed. Click here for those details.

The fire was caused by lightning.

The management team gave a detailed look at the crews' plans around the fire on Wednesday.

In Division A, along the northeast side, firefighters are working to mop up and patrol firelines where they can access the fire's border. The southeast side, Division Z, is mostly contained, so crews will continue to secure and expand the fireline to connect with Division Y, along the southern edge. There is potential for an "unplanned reburn" here, the management team said, so they are also working to mitigate that potential.

In addition to connecting with Division Z, Division Y crews will also work to strengthen the firelines. This area is remote and exposed, so fire managers are working through various ways to keep firefighters safe.

Anybody with specific questions about the Low Line Fire can call 970-648-4470 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. or email 2023.lowline@firenet.gov.