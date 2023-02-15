Loveland's Valentine Re-mailing Program celebrates 77th year

LOVELAND, Colorado — For the 77th year, the Loveland Chamber of Commerce and the United States Postal Service teamed up for the annual Loveland Re-mailing Program.

Both of Loveland's Post Offices accept stamped valentines every year between Jan. 9-Feb. 9 to be postmarked on Valentine's Day.

Since 1962, Loveland has been selecting a Miss Loveland Valentine. This year's 61st Miss Loveland Valentine is Ellie Heiser. Ellie will represent the community of Loveland throughout 2023.

She also received scholarship funds for college from the founders of the Loveland Valentine program, Ted and Mabel Thompson.

Each year, a young woman is selected to be Miss Loveland Valentine, and represent the community.

For the last 50 years, Miss Valentine has met with the Governor and has made a formal presentation to the Senate for the last 55 years.

For more information, visit the Loveland Chamber of Commerce's Website.

