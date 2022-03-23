Loveland Pass closed for avalanche; second time in 1 week

An avalanche has closed down Loveland Pass, exactly one week after a slide closed the pass for several hours.

Loveland Pass (US 6) is closed between Interstate 70 and Montezuma Road in Keystone, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The pass will stay closed while crews do avalanche mitigation work through the day.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said there were reports that one car was trapped, but CDOT crews were able to clear a path for it to free it. The driver of the car was able to drive away afterward.

No ambulances were requested, the sheriff's office said, adding that CDOT is taking the lead on this incident and did not need extra assistance.

The pass also closed on March 16 as search and rescue groups investigated if anybody was caught in an avalanche in the area. Nobody was found and nobody was reported missing following that slide, which occurred on Peak 12479 west of the parking lot at the top of the pass, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The road was closed from 8 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.

