Loud noise heard through much of Colorado Springs Thursday night explained

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — People across a large part of Colorado Springs on Thursday night were puzzled when they started hearing a loud noise that would suddenly cut off.

One person News5 spoke with said she lives near Jet Wing Drive and Fountain Boulevard on the southeast part of the city. She started hearing the noise at about 10:45 p.m. and continued to hear it until about 11:15 p.m. People turned to social media for questions, and many people had the correct answer within minutes.

Listen to What Viewers Heard Thursday Evening

"The noise that was heard was part of a military exercise," Abigail Behan, the Section Chief for Media Ops Space Base Delta 1 Public Affairs, wrote to News5. "Three B-1B Lancer aircraft from the 28th Bomb Squadron at Dyess AFB, TX arrived at Peterson Space Force Base on June 16, 2025, at approximately 12:45 p.m. to conduct a training exercise. The aircraft are a part of the 28th Bomb Squadron, responsible for B-1 initial qualification, re-qualification and instructor upgrade training for Air Force Global Strike Command. Their participation ensures the unit's continued deployment readiness by maintaining key combat capabilities."

Since Colorado Springs is a military community, many people connected the dots moments after videos of the sound were posted to social media. News5 wanted to confirm the information, as some continued to question the sound on Friday morning.

The photo below shows two B-1 Lancers from the 28th Bomb Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, visiting Peterson Space Force Base earlier this week.

U.S. Air Force Photo by Stacey Knott Two B-1 Lancers from the 28th Bomb Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, visited Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 17, 2025. The air crews offered a "pet the jet" opportunity for Peterson personnel to see the jets up close and personnel as part of a total force integration and appreciation to the Peterson team.

