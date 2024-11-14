Lottery tickets and scratchers easier to buy in Colorado

COLORADO — Lottery tickets and scratchers are now easier to buy in Colorado as the state is now part of the website jackpot.com.

The website allows people to buy official state lottery tickets and scratchers from their computer or phones through and official state lottery retailer.

The Colorado Lottery made more than $900 million last year. Some of the money goes back to helping the following:



state parks

schools

other projects

