Lottery tickets and scratchers easier to buy in Colorado

COLORADO — Lottery tickets and scratchers are now easier to buy in Colorado as the state is now part of the website jackpot.com.
The website allows people to buy official state lottery tickets and scratchers from their computer or phones through and official state lottery retailer.
The Colorado Lottery made more than $900 million last year. Some of the money goes back to helping the following:
- state parks
- schools
- other projects
___
Original Drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum
The Money Museum in Colorado Springs features an original drawing of the medal by its designer, John Sinnock. It gives people the chance to learn about the history of the medal, and it's representation of the dangers members of the Armed Forces face.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.