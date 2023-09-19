Lost in the Sauce: Best of the West Wing Fest raises money for local nonprofits for second year ever

COLORADO SPRINGS — The second annual Best of the West Wing Fest brought together dozens of people to bond over their love of wings. The event was held this past weekend at the Western Museum of Mining & Industry just off I-25 on North Gate Blvd.

The founders, Maritza and Flip Aguilera, who also co-own Sophisticated Events COS say that when they moved here from Miami, they had to drive up to Denver for a chicken wing festival. This year, they got three restaurants from the Denver area to drive down to Southern Colorado to participate in the event.

According to their website, the Aguilera's created the festival to draw attention to the growing food scene in Colorado Springs, and to bring people together.

One of these vendors was crowned festival favorite for their spicy Cuban wings. The Denver-based restaurant, "Lost Sauces" won three out of the four wing competitions.

Below is a list of the wing competitions that were held this weekend:



festival favorite (voted by the public)

best classic buffalo wing

best wild wing

best sauce/dry rub

The weekend festivities also included two competitions, who can eat the most wings and who can eat the hottest wing. Three bands and a dance performance provided entertainment throughout the afternoon.

The founders tell us the event raised more than $1,000 for local nonprofits, including the Colorado Springs Children's Chorale. The chorale, which has been around for more than 45 years, uses high standards of performance and professionalism to instill a set of values for each singer.

"Ten percent of our ticket sales go back to the community," said Maritza Aguilera. "We have two amazing non-profit partners that we contribute commissions."

To learn more about the festival, visit the Best of the West Wing Fest's Website. You can also learn more about the Aguilera's organization by visiting the Sophisticated Events COS Website.

