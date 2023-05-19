Watch Now
Looking ahead to the 2023 U.S. Air Force Academy graduation

Storms over USAFA
Posted at 1:22 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 15:22:25-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) Class of 2023 will graduate on Thursday, June 1 from 6:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. President Joe Biden will give the commencement address at this year's graduation ceremony. This ceremony is open to ticket-holding members of the public. Free tickets are available at the following locations:

  • The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Center and Visitor Center
    • 166 Second St., Monument
    • Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Monday, May 22
  • The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Office
    • 102 S. Tejon St. (west side entrance), Colorado Springs
    • Beginning at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23

Heavy traffic in any areas near the U.S. Air Force Academy on the north side of town can be expected due to visitors and people looking for a view of the Thunderbirds' practice and performance.
Thursday, June 1 - USAFA Graduation Ceremony Schedule:

6:30 a.m. - Gates open, Falcon Stadium
7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. - Pre-Graduation Reception (Invite Only), Blue and Silver Club
7:45 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. - Cadet Honor Guard Performance, Falcon Stadium
8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. - Cadet Chorale Performance, Sabre Drill & In The Stairwell, Falcon Stadium
9:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. - Graduation Ceremony & Thunderbirds, Falcon Stadium

More information on graduation can be found online.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

