Looking ahead to the 2023 U.S. Air Force Academy graduation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) Class of 2023 will graduate on Thursday, June 1 from 6:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. President Joe Biden will give the commencement address at this year's graduation ceremony. This ceremony is open to ticket-holding members of the public. Free tickets are available at the following locations:



The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Center and Visitor Center

166 Second St., Monument Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Monday, May 22

The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC Office

102 S. Tejon St. (west side entrance), Colorado Springs Beginning at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23



Heavy traffic in any areas near the U.S. Air Force Academy on the north side of town can be expected due to visitors and people looking for a view of the Thunderbirds' practice and performance.

Thursday, June 1 - USAFA Graduation Ceremony Schedule:

6:30 a.m. - Gates open, Falcon Stadium

7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. - Pre-Graduation Reception (Invite Only), Blue and Silver Club

7:45 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. - Cadet Honor Guard Performance, Falcon Stadium

8:00 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. - Cadet Chorale Performance, Sabre Drill & In The Stairwell, Falcon Stadium

9:30 a.m. - 1:15 p.m. - Graduation Ceremony & Thunderbirds, Falcon Stadium

More information on graduation can be found online.

